PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 14 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 14 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 14 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs SRH here. David Warner and opener Jonny Bairstow lead Sunrisers Hyderabad charge in the modest chase of 121 against Punjab Kings in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Before that, SRH bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed – 3/31, Abhishek Sharma – 2/24 and Rashid Khan dominated Punjab with the ball and picked up the important wickets. Captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques failed to make any impact with the bat. Sunrisers Hyderabad rattle Punjab Kings here at Chepauk. SRH pacers – Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remove Punjab Kings openers – KL Rahul for 4 and Mayank Agarwal for – 22 in match 14 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match. SRH couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab are a tad better than SRH, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. See the latest PBKS vs SRH Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score and PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Dhoni's Chennai Look to Complete Hat-Trick Against Dejected Knight Riders

Also Read - IPL 2021: Brian Lara Picks a Young Indian Player to Watch Out For
Also Read - IPL 2021 | Enjoyed Dismissing Rohit Sharma And Kieron Pollard: Delhi Capitals Spinner Amit Mishra

Live Updates

  • 6:00 PM IST

    SunRisers cruise in small chase vs Punjab!

  • 5:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Time-Out! Hyderabad are cruising and are well on course to open their account for the season. Punjab’s body language already looks dull and it looks like they have lost all hopes from this game. Barring a tragic collapse of the highest magnitude, there is no way Hyderabad can lose this. 50 up for Sunrisers Hyderabad!

  • 5:56 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Lovely way to begin the over. Fullish length, it is around off from Arshdeep Singh, Warner gets down and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary. That’s how you play against the spinner but Warner plays both spin and pace beautifully. Sunrisers 45/0 in 5.1 overs vs Punjab Kings (120)

  • 5:50 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: SIX! SHOT! Lovely pull from Jonny Bairstow. A short ball, outside off, at Moises’ pace, it sits up nicely for Bairstow who swivels and nails it over deep square leg for half a dozen. SRH 40/0 in 4.3 overs vs PBKS (120) at Chepauk

  • 5:48 PM IST

    ‘Jonny Boy’ leads SRH’s breezy start!

  • 5:47 PM IST

    FOUR! Brilliantly played! Another good over for SunRisers – 10 runs from it. Shami bowls a length ball wide outside off, Warner cuts it through backward point. The fielder in the deep gives it a chase but to no avail. Runs flowing like water here and when you’re defending 120 that cannot happen. Hyderabad 27/0 in 3 overs vs Punjab (120)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today PBKS vs SRH: SIX! Take that! Lovely finish to the over! Jonny Bairstow is in that kind of form. Tossed up and around the middle, he comes down the track and powers it over long-on for a biggie. Clean hitting. Sunrisers Hyderabad 17/0 in 2 overs vs Punjab Kings (120)

  • 5:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Boundary for Jonny Bairstow! Short and wide outside off, not the line you want to bowl to Bairstow. Jonny gets the chance to free his arms and thumps it over the off-side for a boundary.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score Online: FOUR! Slashed away! Wide outside off from Mohammed Shami. David Warner reaches out and flays it over backward point for a boundary. First boundary of SRH innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad 4/0 in 0.3 overs vs Punjab Kings (120)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    SRH restrict Punjab for 120 at Chepauk!