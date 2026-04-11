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PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Shreyas Iyers Punjab Kings continue their dominance?

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PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings continue their dominance?

Tune in with us for the live scores and updates as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 live score

PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Match: The 17th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings and Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Speaking about their performance in the IPL 2026, Punjab Kings have played 3 matches and won two out of them. There, one match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to the rain. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad also played 3 matches and only won one out of them and lost two games. Sunrisers Hyderabad played their last match against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants, where they faced a little trouble at the beginning of the match by losing the wickets of opening pair, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma by star pacer, who is known for his wicket-taking ability, Mohammed Shami.

This highly-intense match will be important for both teams to move forward in the tournament. If Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the match, it will help them to move forward in the tournament. If Punjab Kings win the match, they will continue their winning game mindset in the tournament.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone/Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivang Kumar

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