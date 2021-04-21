PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 14 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 14 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, IPL Match cricket updates here. You can check the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed led an impressive bowling effort before Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped their three-match losing streak with a convincing nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings in an IPL game in match no. 14 on Wednesday. Asked to bowl first, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace-spin duo of Khaleel – 3/21 – and Abhishek Sharma – 2/24 – did bulk of the damage to bundle out Punjab Kings for a below-par 120 in 19.4 overs. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 1/16, star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul – 1/27 – also picked up a wicket each as Punjab never gained momentum. Chasing the total, SRH openers Jonny Bairstow – 63 – and David Warner – 37) – pummelled Punjab into submission, adding 73 runs off 60 balls to set the foundation. Bairstow and Kane Williamson – 16 runs – then knocked off the remaining runs as SRH romped home with 8 balls to spare. Bairstow and Warner smashed five boundaries and two sixes during their 50-run stand in the powerplay, while Punjab had managed nine fours and two maximums in their entire innings. Warner picked up the first boundary when he sent Mohammed Shami across point in the third ball of the innings. Bairstow then welcomed Fabian Allen with a four and a six in the next over. (SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Deepak Chahar Removes Kolkata Openers Early in 221 Chase