Remember the old RCB jersey, which was bright red in colour? On Monday, when a rechristened Punjab Kings locked horns against Rajasthan Royals – the PBKS side seemed to be wearing something similar. Fans started to react once Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul walked into the centre to take guard after being put in to bat by the Royals.

Here is how fans reacted:

We all talked about Punjab being RCB dropout, they literally have a similar jersey like RCB. Red and Good. 🤷‍♂️ — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 12, 2021

Mayank and KL opening in 2009 RCB jersey??? Feel like I’m going back in time — Real Indiranagar Gunda (@extendedmiks) April 12, 2021

So much similarities between 2008 RCB jersey and present @PunjabKingsIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/7fympatChs — Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) April 12, 2021