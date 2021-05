Dream11 Team Prediction

PBV vs PCR, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain – Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague CC Rooks, Probable XIs For Match 30 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 11 Tuesday:

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague CC Rooks will take place at 2 PM IST – May 11.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PBV vs PCR My Dream11 Team

Divyendra Singh, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Jahanur Hoque, Naveen Padmaraju (vc), Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Amritpal Rai, Rohit Deshmoyni, Christopher Tebb

PBV vs PCR Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh (c & wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad, Sagar Madhireddy, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Andrew Sim

Prague CC Rooks

Rohit Deshmoyni, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (wk), Jinnu Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju (c), Jeet Shah, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran, Christopher Tebb, Abhishek Pal, Jahangir Wani

