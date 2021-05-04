PBV vs UCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PBV vs UCC at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 8 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, United CC will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Prague PBV vs UCC match will start at 6:30 PM IST – May 4. Prague Barbarians Vandals, who are making their debut in this year's ECS Prague T10, had lost two back-to-back finals in the ECN Czech Tournaments. The Vandals have got plenty of talented players in their line-up with the likes of Divyendra Singh and Sabawoon Davizi. who can win the matches for their side. On the other hand, United CC had a terrible run in the competition last year as they ended winless. The team would be eager to turn things around in the new season and will be waiting for this opportunity desperately.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between United CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 6 PM IST – May 4.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PBV vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sahil Grover

Batsmen – Rhuturaj Magare, Sabawoon Davizi (VC), Shayamal Joshi

All-rounders – Neelesh Pandit (C), Pramod Bagauly, Sumit Pokhriyal

Bowlers – Amritpal Rai, Bilal Samad, Kunal Deshmukh, Mustafa Nawab

PBV vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Sagar Madhireddy, Yashwantha Salian, Jahanur Hoque, Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Sumit Pokriyal, Bilal Samad.

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Amit Pangarkar,Neelesh Pandit, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Chaitanya Parchure, Kunal Deshmukh, Abhiskeh Deshpande.

PBV vs UCC Squads

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Amritpal Rai, Jahanur Hoque, Pydi Karthik, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Bilal Samad, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sabawoon Davizi, Sagar Madhireddy, Sumit Pokdiyal, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Sahil Grover.

United CC: Abhiskeh Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar.

