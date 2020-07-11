PBVA vs BRG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Brno Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PBVA vs BRG at June Vinor Cricket Ground: In a thrilling ECN Czech Super Series T10 match on super Saturday (July 11), Prague Barbarians Vandals will take on Brno Rangers at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The ECN Czech Super Series T10 match PBVA vs BRG will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. The rangers who were the winners of Week 4 of the competition will be playing their second consecutive match of the evening. Meanwhile, Vandals will also be appearing in their second game Also Read - BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 Tips ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards at 1:30 PM IST July 11

Cricket returns in the Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well. Also Read - SD vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Southern Districts Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground at 7AM IST July 11

Toss: The toss between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Brno Rangers will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - RM vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Real Madrid vs Alaves Football Match at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium 1.30 AM IST June 25

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ushan Gunathilake (VC)

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davlzi (C), Amit Vyas, Jahanur Hoque

All Rounders: Uday Gali, Honey Gori, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Bowlers: Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Jafar Stooman, Sandeep Tiwari

PBVA vs BRG Probable XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Balkrishnan, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

Brno Rangers: Somshekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed, Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu.

PBVA vs BRG SQUADS

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davlzi, Honey Gori, Sagar Madhireddy, Uday Gali, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Birendra Kumar, Jafar Stooman, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Pankaj Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shantanu Kulkarni.

Brno Rangers: Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PBVA Dream11 Team/ BRG Dream11 Team/ Prague Barbarians Vandals Dream11 Team/ Brno Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.