Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague Barbarian Visigoths vs Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PBVI vs PCC at June Vinor Cricket Ground: In the 6th match of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on Prague CC Kings at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on Sunday (June 14). The ECN Czech Super Series T10 PBVI vs PCC T10 match will kick-start at 3.30 PM IST. This is the third game for both the teams and both have quality players in their sides. However, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. It would be an interesting game to watch as both sides have some explosive players. Also Read - BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bohemian CC vs United CC at June Vinor Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST June 14

Cricket returns in the Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in the Czech Republic and globally as well. Also Read - ESL vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Espanyol vs Alaves Football Match at RCDE Stadium 5:30 PM IST June 13 Saturday

Toss: The toss between Prague Barbarian Visigoths and Prague CC Kings will take place at 3 PM (IST). Also Read - BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings at Vinor Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Saturday June 13

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Grover (C)

Batsmen: Yashwantha Salian, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran (VC), Arun Ashokan

Bowlers: Bilal Samad, Narayanan Achuthan, Sameera Maduranga

All-rounders: Vedavyas Krishnan, Manish Sahijwani, Prakash Sadasivan

PBVI vs PCC Probable XIs

Prague Barbarian Visigoths: S Pokhriyal, S Grover, A Rai, B Samad, C Thambi, H Chaganty, Y Salian, P Nandivada, P Kumar, V Krishnan, N Achuthan.

Prague CC Kings: H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan, SSR Dias, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, S Gladson, M Glew, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugala, N Vallaru.

PBVI vs PCC SQUADS

Prague Barbarian Visigoths: S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar.

Prague CC Kings: H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PBVI Dream11 Team/ PCC Dream11 Team/ Prague Barbarian Visigoths Dream11 Team/ Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.