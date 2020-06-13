PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs United CC, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PBVI vs UCC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final.

The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs United CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground



PBVI vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Charles Thambi (captain), Umesh Kanyal (vice-captain), Yashwantha Salian, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sahil Grover, Vedavyas Krishnan, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Rahul Rungta, Ravi Sangam, A Deshpande

PBVI vs UCC Squads

Prague Barbarians Visigoths: Sahil Grover, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Yashwantha Salian, Sumit Pokhriyal, Chandrakumar Meher, Charles Thambi, Harsha Chaganty, Vedavyas Krishnan, Prem Nandivada, Bilal Samad, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Chaitanya Parchure

