PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 10: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST

PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 10: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST: James Neesham’s Pretoria Capitals are going to go one-on-one against Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants in match 10 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on January 18. Where DSG have the opportunity to reclaim their top spot on the points table, PC is still eyeing their first win of the tournament.

PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Philip Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Breetzke

All-Rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Will Jacks, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Daryn Dupavillon

PC vs DSG Possible Playing XIs

Pretoria Capital: Philip Salt(WK), Jimmy Neesham(C), Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(WK), Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj(C), Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham(c), Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

