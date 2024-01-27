Home

Sports

PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST

PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PC vs JSK, Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town Dream11, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11, PC vs JSK, PC vs JSK Dream11, PC vs JSK Dream11 team, PC vs JSK Dream11, PC vs JSK Dream11 Team, Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Fantasy team.

PC vs JSK Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST: Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals are set to take Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in match 21 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on January 27. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table and would be eyeing a better position on the table.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PC vs JSK, Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town Dream11, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11, PC vs JSK, PC vs JSK Dream11, PC vs JSK Dream11 team, PC vs JSK Dream11, PC vs JSK Dream11 Team, Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Fantasy team.

You may like to read

PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: P Salth

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, L du Plooy, Rille Rossouw

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: L Williams, N Berger, Wayne Parnell

PC vs JSK Possible Playing 11

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rille Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell (C), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Ronan Hermann

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.