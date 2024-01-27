By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST
PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST: Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals are set to take Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in match 21 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on January 27. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table and would be eyeing a better position on the table.
PC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: P Salth
Batters: Reeza Hendricks, L du Plooy, Rille Rossouw
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: L Williams, N Berger, Wayne Parnell
PC vs JSK Possible Playing 11
Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rille Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell (C), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon
Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir
Squads
Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Ronan Hermann
