PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 26: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, 9:00 PM IST

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 26: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, 9:00 PM IST: Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals are set to take on Keiron Pollard’s MI Cape Town in match 26 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on February 1. Royals will have the opportunity to seal the second spot on the points table and on the other hand, MICT are at the bottom of the points table and would try to add some win to their name.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, R Rickelton

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rille Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, S Muthusamy, George Linde

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell

PC vs MICT Possible Playing 11

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Colin Ackermann, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ackermann, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard(c), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Connor Esterhuizen

