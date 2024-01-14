Home

PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, 7:00 PM IST: James Neesham-led Pretoria Capitals are set to take on David Miller’s Paarl Royals in match 6 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 league 2024 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on January 14. PR would be eyeing the top spot on the points table with this match and on the other hand, Capitals would be eyeing their first win of the tournament.

PC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Butler (vc), Philip Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossow, David Miller, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: Tabriaz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

PC vs PR Possible Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt(wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham©, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler(wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller©, Mitchell van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Corbin Bosch, James Neesham(c), Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

