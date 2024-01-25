Home

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 18: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 9:00 PM IST

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 18: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 9:00 PM IST: Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals are set to take on Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape Town in match 18 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the SuprSport Park in Centurion, on January 25. It is a crucial game for the Capitals as they are at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, SEC would try to reach a better position in the standings.

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, D Worrall

PC vs SEC Possible Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall

Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk, Theunis de Bruyn, Paul Stirling

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

