Home

Sports

PCB Appoints Wahab Riaz As Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket Team

PCB Appoints Wahab Riaz As Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket Team

The ex pacer's assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from 14 December to 7 January in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January in New Zealand.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the chief selector of the national men’s selection committee. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Wahab Riaz as the new chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team on Friday. The ex pacer’s assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from 14 December to 7 January in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January in New Zealand.

Trending Now

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats. He was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the marquee event.

You may like to read

Wahab Riaz opens up about his appointment as chief selector and outlines his priorities in this role 🎙️🏏 More details ➡️ https://t.co/3uhDwHUhIB pic.twitter.com/qfuv0Y9Bdm — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 17, 2023

Wahab Riaz: “I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men’s selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility. The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year.

“I have a good rapport with the Pakistan Men’s Team Director Mohammad Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.