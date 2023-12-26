Home

PCB Appoints Yasir Arafat As High-Performance Coach For NZ T20I Series

Yasir will serve as the camp commandant for the five-day camp in Lahore from December 29 to January 2 for the preparation of the tour.

Lahore: Former Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been appointed as the High-Performance Coach of the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement released on Tuesday, stated, “He will be part of the team management for the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand scheduled from January 12 to 21, 2024 in New Zealand.”

Simon Helmot, who has been named as part of the coaching staff for the ongoing Australia series, will be replaced by Yasir.

The 41-year-old, Yasir has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is. He completed his ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University, becoming the first Pakistan Test cricketer to do so.

He has also worked as a bowling coach with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia’s Big Bash League franchise, Perth Scorchers. Recently, he worked as a bowling coach with the Hong Kong national team.

Besides coaching, Yasir has featured for different T20 teams in league cricket around the globe, including appearances for Otago and Canterbury in New Zealand domestic T20 league cricket.

