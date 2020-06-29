After Mohammed Hafeez testing negative left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) red-faced, the board was at it again and of course for all the wrong reasons. Also Read - Mystery Around Mohammad Hafeez Continues After PCB Facilitated COVID-19 Re-Test Comes Positive

In a tweet posted by the PCB ahead of the team's departure for the United Kingdom, the board got the spelling of its own country wrong. Instead of 'Pakistan', it read 'Pakiatan'.

We understand it is a typo and not done on purpose, but Twitterati was quick to spot it and then, as expected, hilarious memes followed. This is not the first time there has been a gaffe on their behalf.

The Twitter handle was quick to remove it, but it was too late as screenshots had been taken and were being used to create memes. Here is how it got trolled:

What happened to Pakiatan ?🤣 pic.twitter.com/wd5eoUZ1CH — Avnish (@AvnishR30) June 28, 2020

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that six out of its 10 cricketers who had been tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week have returned negative after retests.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Wahab Riaz are those six cricketers who have tested negative after the second round.

The players who departed for Manchester on Sunday are Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah.