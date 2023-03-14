Home

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Keeps Boycotting ODI Word Cup Stance Open, If India Doesn't Come to Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Keeps Boycotting ODI Word Cup Stance Open, If India Doesn’t Come to Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Keeps Boycotting ODI Word Cup Stance Open, If India Doesn't Come to Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has still kept the option of boycotting the ODI World Cup open if India doesn’t send their team for the Asia Cup 2023.

Sethi feels that India not coming to Pakistan for security concerns is a lame excuse as other teams are having no such security issues.

“I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about the security. In the same way, we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings,” he said.

“Obviously we don’t support this stance (by India) because we want to hold the Asia Cup and remember it is not just about the Asia Cup and World Cup it is also about the Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan”, he told.

The PCB Chairman has made it clear that he has sought advice from the government about the situation and he will act whatever he is being told.

“I had sought advice from the government and the situation is that we have to go by what our patron in chief tells us to do. If he says go and play in World Cup even if India doesn’t come for Asia Cup, what can we do? If he says don’t go it is a similar situation for us”, Sethi further told.

The decision regarding the Asia Cup hosting rights will be finalised this month.

