PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At Jay Shah's ACC Media Structure Twitter Post

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has gone down through so many major changes as their old chairman Ramiz Raja was sacked and a 14-member committee was appointed, with Najam Sethi returning as the head. Ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi was also appointed as interim chief selector of the men’s senior team.

Ramiz Raja’s relationship with BCCI was tense as former PCB Chairman Raja hinted at not traveling to India for the ODI World Cup this year if Pakistan were not retained as the hosts of Asia Cup 2023. And Now the present PCB Chairman Najam Sethi takes a dig at Jay Shah-who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council – after the latter presented the pathway structure and cricketing calendar for the Asian Cricket for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Jay Shah is also serving as the BCCI secretary. September window has been provided for this year’s Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are in the same group for Asia Cup 2023, the third team to be added via qualifiers.