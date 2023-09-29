Home

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Ignites Fresh Controversy With India Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023 – WATCH

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman termed India as a 'Dusman Mulk' in a viral video. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co were overwhelmed by their reception in India.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf looks at the crowd in Hyderabad; PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Few days after stating that India and Pakistan would grow together in cricket during a BCCI delegation’s visit to Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has ignited a fresh controversy recently by describing their neighbours as ‘Dushman Mulk’, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Ashraf’s comments come in a couple of days after the Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam received a grand welcome in Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Even the likes of Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were overwhelmed by their reception in India.

One side, Pakistan cricket team received enthusiastic welcome in India. Other side, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf termed India as “Dushman Mulk” (enemy country). So, no matter what we do, Pakistan’s mentality & agenda is clear. pic.twitter.com/oUbz8MYsl5 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 28, 2023

