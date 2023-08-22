Home

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Likely to be Removed, Najam Sethi Return on Cards Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: This move could be attributed to the political scenario of the country.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: In a few days from now, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf could be on his way out after taking over from Najam Sethi in July. As per a report on Cricbuzz, this move could be attributed to the political scenario of the country. The present Shehbaz Sharif-led government transitioned to a caretaker status on August 9, coinciding with the formal announcement of the upcoming elections.

An IPC note has said, “Reference Election Commission of Pakistan letter No F-2(1)2023-Coord-vol dated 15th August, 2023 and Guidelines Notification No 2 (1)/2023-Coord dated 15th August, 2023 (Annex 1):



“In pursuance of para(g) of the notification ibid: “To ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of institutions headed appointed on political basis and to send all such cases to the commission for approval of termination or otherwise.

“Two cases pertaining to Ministry of IPC are submitted for consideration and appropriate orders please:

(i) Mr Zaka Ashraf (PPP), chairman, managing committee, Pakistan Cricket Board

(ii) Peer Syed Ahmed Nawaz Shah (PPP), chairman, Federation Land Commission (sic).” Meanwhile, India takes on Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup starting August 30. Currently, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side is taking on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. Pakistan would play India twice in the group stage of the Asia Cup and there could be a third if the two sides make the final. A month after that India will host the arch-rivals in the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. On paper, Pakistan would start favourites.

