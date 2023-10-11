Home

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Will Witness India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match In Ahmedabad

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on October 14 and the match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Zaka Ashraf will likely to attend the ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. The chairman will come to India on October 13.

Pakistan cricket team has left Hyderabad after beating Sri Lanka in a high-scoring thriller. Ashraf said that he has delayed his travel to India because of Pakistan journalist visa issues.

“I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay” said Zaka Ashraf.

“I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup” Ashraf added.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event” Ashraf concluded.

