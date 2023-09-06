Home

Lahore: Reports suggested that the Super 4 games during the Asia Cup Super 4 stage should be shifted from Colombo to Hambantota as there are forecasts of rain. While those reports gained steam, there was a fresh confirmation from the Asia Cricket Council that the matches would not be moved out of Colombo. Now, this move has taken the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi by surprise. Upset with the move, Sethi asks BCCI and ACC if India is afraid of losing.

“BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look at the rain forecast!” Sethi tweeted.

BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look… pic.twitter.com/8LXJnzoXNf — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 5, 2023

Earlier in the group stage, with the entire second innings yet to be played, rain led to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup group stage game being called off in Pallekele on Saturday. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) bailed India to 266 after Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf created havoc in the early stages. Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with a 4-fer while Rauf and Naseem Shah nabbed three wickets each in a first-ever instance of pacers picking all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup game. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first in their tournament opener.

