PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Among Attendees For ICC Meeting In Ahmedabad, To Watch IND Vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Final

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf had earlier visited Ahmedabad to watch the India vs Pakistan

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf with BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (File Image)

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has landed in India to attend the ICC Executive Board meeting to be held in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Zaka left for Ahmedabad with chief operating officer Salman Nasser and they will also watch the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. India will take on Australia in the final.

The ICC EB meeting is expected to review the conduct of the ODI World Cup 2023, the revenue collection from the showpiece and spectator attendance. It will also discuss the future of 50-over cricket and the hosting of ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, according to PCB sources.

Zaka had earlier visited Ahmedabad to watch the high-profile Pakistan vs India match on October 14. India had won the match by seven wickets. Pakistan had failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup, which led to Babar Azam quitting captaincy on Wednesday.

.