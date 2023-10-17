Home

PCB Files Complaint To ICC Regarding Delay Of Visas And Inappropriate Conduct Targeted At Pakistan Cricket Team

India maintained their unbeaten run against their arch-rivals in 50-over World Cup by beating them by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PCB Files Complaint To ICC Regarding Delay Of Visas For Pakistan Fans, Inappropriate Conduct Targeted At National Team. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a format complaint on Tuesday to ICC following the delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for the Men in Green fans at the World Cup. They have also filed a protest against the inappropriate behaviour targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on Saturday.

As per reports and many revealing videos, Indian fans taunted the Pakistan team with chants all around the stadium, which has been termed most probably by the PCB as ‘inappropriate conduct’. After the match, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur also opened about the crowd behaviour of the Ahmedabad crowd.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023,” the PCB Media said in a statement.

Some of the Pakistan cricketers have caught fever in the last few days and most of them have recovered so far ahead of their next World Cup clash against Australia on coming Friday.

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” PCB’s media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi told PTI.

