PCB Likely To Take Strict Action Against Spinner Abrar Ahmed For Ignoring Medical Instructions

Abrar Ahmed is likely to face punishment from Pakistan Cricket Board for ignoring medical instructions.

Abrar Ahmed (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board is extremely unhappy with young spinner Abrar Ahmed for not following the instructions from the medical panel to rehabilitate from a suspected nerve-related problem. The leg-spinner also missed the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

The PCB’s official medical panel consulted the Pakistan team doctor, physio, and trainer before submitting a report to the chairman of PCB, highlighting the carelessness shown by Abrar in his rehabilitation process that started during the ICC ODI World Cup in India last year.

According to sources, the PCB is contemplating some sort of reprimand or punishment for Abrar for his carelessness which cost the Pakistan team heavily as they missed his services and were whitewashed 3-0 by Australia.

The spinner, after being kept with the team for the three Tests in Australia, has been ruled out for the T20 series in New Zealand because of a suspected sciatica problem. The team management has decided to send him home.

Sciatica is nerve pain which occurs due to irritation of the sciatic nerve which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

“Abrar has been sent home to the national cricket academy where his rehabilitation process is now monitored on a daily basis by the staff there and he is also staying now at the academy,” a PCB official said.

According to details, Abrar first complained of pain in his lower side when the team was in Hyderabad in India and he was sent for a diagnosis and the suspicion was he might have a sciatica problem.

Abrar was advised a full rehabilitation programme and told to do some exercises on a daily basis and also follow other instructions. But later in the World Cup when he complained again of side pain, it was found out he was not following his rehab programme properly after which the team management and doctor met him and advised him to do what he was told to do.

During the four-day warm up game in Canberra in Australia, the problem flared up again and it was found Abrar was skipping his exercises and other details.

