PCB Summons Babar Azam For Meeting After Pakistan’s Disastrous ODI World Cup 2023 Campaign

Pakistan finished fifth in the points table in the ODI World Cup 2023. They won four matches and lost five.

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf meets former captain Younis Khan in Karachi. (Image: PCB)

Karachi: Under-fire Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been summoned for a meeting to discuss the team’s disastrous performance in the World Cup where they finished fifth while former captain Muhammad Hafeez is the frontrunner to become next chairman of the senior selection committee, after the post was vacated recently by Inzamam ul Haq following allegations of ‘Conflict of Interest’ surfaced.

“Zaka (Ashraf) has called embattled captain, Babar Azam for a meeting on Wednesday in which most probably the batsman will be given another chance to lead the team in Australia and New Zealand,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insider was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also informed that most former players have suggested to PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf to continue with Babar for the time being. The insider said that Zaka was advised that he should also at least wait and see how Babar fares as captain in Australia and New Zealand and if the team continues to perform poorly like in the World Cup then changes can be made before the next World T20 Cup.

Former Pakistan cricketers Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir called on Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/3XJykYU3nf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2023

The PCB source also said that team director and coach Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn have been asked to take part in the meeting alongside Babar. Zaka has insisted that he will not make any hasty decisions or press the panic button after the World Cup debacle and would consult former players before reaching a conclusion on future course of action.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that another former Test captain Younis Khan could also get an important designation in the national set-up. Both Hafeez and Younis along with Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir met with Zaka on Tuesday.

Zaka met with Younis separately and has asked him to consider going with the team to Australia and New Zealand for the Test and T20 series. Zaka, the insider said, had also spoken to some other former stalwarts on video link on Tuesday, who are in Karachi and busy with media commitments.

