Babar left Pakistan’s captaincy after the team’s failure in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

PCB To Appoint Babar Azam As Pakistan Captain Again: Report

New Delhi: The Pakistan cricket team has been making headlines since their exit from the ODI World Cup 2023 where Babar Azam was leading the team. PCB has also sacked him from captaincy after the tournament and announced Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood as the new T20I and Test captains respectively.

Now, there is a report floating on the internet that Babar will make a U-turn and will be again appointed as the captain.

Pakistan sports journalist Qadir Khawaja revealed that Babar Azam is likely to return as Pakistan captain after the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s new chairman.

“I had asked Babar Azam to continue as skipper in Test cricket but he told me that he will speak to his family members before taking any decision. However, he went to his manager, who told him to leave the captaincy from all formats,” Zaka Ashraf said.

However, Pakistan’s performance has gone down since Babar left the captaincy as Shan Masood led Pakistan lost the Test match against Australia by 3-0 and on the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi led lost the T20I series against New Zealand by 1-4.

