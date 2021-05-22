PCB is planning to start the PSL-6 in Abu Dhabi from June 5 and all the participating players will undergo a 10-day quarantine period before they start training. Also Read - Cricket: PCB to Host Remaining PSL 2021 Matches in Abu Dhabi, Secures Pending Approvals From UAE

The owner of Karachi Kings, Salman Iqbal revealed that the terms and conditions agreed between the PCB and the UAE authorities includes a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for players, officials and broadcasting crew members. There will be regular Covid-19 tests during the quarantine period as well, Iqbal said.

A source in the PCB said that it is scheduled to fly the foreign and local players to Abu Dhabi by May 25 so that they can start their quarantine period and the tournament can begin from June 5.

The foreign, local players and officials will have to undergo a three-day quarantine in Pakistan before boarding their flights to Abu Dhabi. The Board has acquired the services of an international company, Restrata, to manage the COVID-19 bio-bubble in Abu Dhabi where the six teams will be put up at three different hotels.

The PCB has managed to get clearance from the authorities in the UAE to hold the remaining 20 matches of the PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The PSL 6 was suspended on March 4 in Karachi after just 14 matches due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among players and officials.

The Board had decided to hold the remaining matches in the UAE after the National Command and Operations Authority, which monitors the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, had advised it against hosting the games again in Kara.