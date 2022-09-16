Karachi: Shahid Afridi claimed that Pakistan star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who was undergoing rehab in England is paying his own expenses. Shaheen picked up a knee injury during the test series against Sri Lanka which made him to miss the Asia Cup 2022. The Pakistan star pacer will likely to miss the T20I series against England in Pakistan.Also Read - Fakhar Zaman Not Included in Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Squad For T20 World Cup. Netizens Troll PCB

“Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket. He is staying in England on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there. The PCB hasn’t done anything,” Afridi said in a discussion on Samaa TV. Also Read - Pakistan Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam To Lead As Fakhar Zaman Misses Out

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was brutally slammed by the fans for not paying for Shaheen’s rehab as he was injured while being on national duty. The PCB has now reacted to the claims and said that they were not aware that Shaheen has left for England. The PCB said that they will be bearing all the expenses of Shaheen Afridi for his rehabilitation, as reported by Sports Tak. Also Read - Exclusive: Sreesanth Backs Virat Kohli to Score Big, Predicts Rohit Sharma-Led India to Win T20 World Cup

“From the coordination to his accommodation, he is doing everything on his own. Zakir Khan (PCB’s director of international cricket) spoke to him just once or twice.”

“Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” read a statement on PCB’s official website.