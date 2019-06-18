India vs Pakistan: Pakistan Cricket Board once again drew unnecessary flak for sharing ICC’s post of Champions Trophy 2017 victory. The post comes a couple of days after India thrashed the Men in Green at Old Trafford by 89 runs (DLS). Pakistan had defeated India in the Champions Trophy 2017 finals on this same day a couple of years back. It seems Pakistan is still basking on that win. PCB retweeted ICC’s post and that has not gone down well with fans who are trolling them again. “ # OnThisDay in 2017, Pakistan beat India at The Oval to win the ICC Champions Trophy,” read ICC’s post.

Here is how PCB got trolled:

“If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy. If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won’t be the only one going back home,” Pakistani media outlet, ‘thenews.com.pk’, quoted Sarfaraz as saying. Sarfaraz’s captaincy was called “brainless” by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while Shoaib Malik, who was out for a first-ball duck in the game against India, found himself in the eye of a storm after videos of a night-out with Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza went viral on social media.