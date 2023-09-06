Top Recommended Stories

PCB TROLLED Heavily After Floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore go Off During Asia Cup Super 4 Game Between PAK-BAN

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4, Pak vs Ban: Floodlights went off bizarrely. The reason is not known as yet.

Updated: September 6, 2023 8:10 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Floodlight in Gaddafi (Image: X)

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board faced the heat on social media on Wednesday after the floodlights went off bizarrely during the Pakistan versus Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game. Due to the bizarre development, proceedings was halted for 15 minutes. This happened just when Pakistan started their 193-run chase. Pakistan were 15/0 in the 194-run chase when the incident took place. The openers had to wait in the dugout. The reason for the power cut is not known as yet.

PCB is now become the butt of all jokes after this episode. Here is how some of the fans reacted:

At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan are 74 for two. the hosts have just lost their captain Babar Azam for 17 off 22 balls.

