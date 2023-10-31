Home

PCB Want Pakistan to Lose ODI WC 2023 – Senior Player Levels Serious Allegations

Pak vs Ban: Amid all of this, a senior player from the Pakistan team revealed that PCB deliberately wants the side to fail.

Kolkata: Pakistan cricket team has not lived up to the billing in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India winning merely two out of the six matches they have played. With the team facing criticism from all quarters, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from his position mid-WC and that has opened a can of worms ahead of their match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

There was also a Whatsapp chat leak of Babar Azam that made headlines which shows things are not right in the camp. Amid all of this, a senior player from the Pakistan team revealed that PCB deliberately wants the side to fail in this World Cup.

“The board wants the team to fail, they don’t want us to win the World Cup just so that they can make the changes and take control of who leads the team and who gets into the team,” he said on condition of anonymity.

