Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PCC vs PRB at Scott Page Field, Vinor: In an exciting battle of ECS T10 – Prague tournament on Friday, Prague CC will take on Prague Barbarians in the second qualifier at the Frankfurt Oval. The ECS T10 – Frankfurt PCC vs PRB match will begin at 1.30 PM IST – October 9. The two teams bagged six points on the table to seal a spot in the playoffs. In Qualifier 1, Prague CC came up against Vinohrady CC. Vinohrady set a target of 129, but Prague CC could not manage to achieve the target and lost out on the game by 19 runs. On the other hand, Prague Barbarians set a target of 139 runs for United CC. The former side went on to defend their score, limiting United CC to 75 runs in the game.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague Qualifier 2 match toss between Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians will take place at 1 PM IST – October 9.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh (C)

Batsmen: Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Smit Patel (vc), Piyush Singh Baghel

All-rounders: Kushal Mendon, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi

Bowlers: Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Pavan Sunkara

PCC vs PRB Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC: Aakash Parmar, Piyushsingh Baghel, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Ali Hassan, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekar (C), Prakash Sadasivan and Sharan Ramakrishnan.

Prague Barbarians: Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa (C), Divyendra Singh (wk), Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Andrew Sim, Abdul Hossine Farhad, Ravindra Singh Bish, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ali Waqar and Pankaj Kumar Pundri.

PCC vs PRB Squads

Prague CC: H Ahmad, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, J Panilet, P Sadasivan, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, S Udugula, K Mehta, S Gladson, J Shah, S Maduranga, A Hassan, R Deshmoyni, A Thompson, L Selvan, P Kumar, E Gopalakrishnan, P Baghel, K Vishwanathan and N Padmaraju.

Prague Barbarians: P Gangappa, J Hoque, S Davizi, A Sim, A Waqar, P Balakrishnan, U Gali, Y Salian, S Grover, A Pokhriyal, V Krishna, M Sai, S Bhuiyan, D Singh, A Rai, H Chaganty, A Farhad, R Bist, P Kumar, S Madhireddy, J Stooman, R Rungta and K Bhatnagar..

