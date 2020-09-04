Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Palmerston CC vs Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PCC vs SD at Cazalys Oval, Darwin: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Darwin and District ODD tournament on Saturday morning, Palmerston Cricket Club is all set to take on Souther Districts Cricket Club at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin. The Darwin and District ODD tournament PCC vs SD match will start at 7 AM IST – September 5. Both the teams are currently well placed in the top four in the league and are all set to qualify for the knockouts. PCC are placed third on the points table with 28 points against their name. Southern Districts, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table, claiming 42 points. SD won their last match in the league against Waratah and will look to continue their winning habit. However, PCC suffered a loss to Tracy Village in their previous match. SD defeated PCC when they met each other in the early stage of the tournament.

TOSS: The toss between Palmerston CC and Southern Districts CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST) – September 5.

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Oval, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: R Vandermeulen, D Mylius

Batsmen: J Baker, K Voelkl, M Hammond, L Markey,

All-Rounders: K Toner (C), D Fry (VC)

Bowlers: M Ninneman, C McEvoy, M McDonald

PCC vs SD Probable Playing XIs

Palmerston Cricket Club: Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh.

Southern Districts CC: Daniel Mylius (WK), Matt Hammond, Dean Fry, Christopher Mcevoy, Kierran Voelkl, Michael Ninneman, Nathan Hangan, Corey Kelly, Jackson Isakka, Dylan Mullen, Ryan Clark.

PCC vs SD Squads

Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC): Robert Vandermeulen, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh.

Southern Districts CC (SD): Daniel Mylius, Lachlan Markey, Jackson Isakka, Nathan Boyd, Dylan Mullen, Kierran Voelkl, Matt Hammond, Timothy Kennion, Ryan Clark, Nick Akers, Dean Fry, Corey Kelly, LP Griffiths, Ryan Harvey, Michael Ninneman, Nathan Hangan, Christopher Mcevoy, Joshua Gawthrope.

