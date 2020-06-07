Dream11 Team Prediction

After three months of Coronavirus break, Cricket in Australia is set to resume with the Darwin T20 League. Fans will be able to catch the live action not on the ground but on the TV sets at their home. Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. After the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19.

TOSS – The toss between Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village Cricket Club will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Robert Vandermeulen, Alex Bleakly, Daniel Christianson, Kyle Scrimgeour, Daniel Fett (c), Coby Edmonstone (vc), Lachlan Dumigan, Kieron Toner, Jackson Edmonstone, Harsh Shah, Hamish Martin

Playing XI

Palmerston Cricket Club: Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakey (C), Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Stephen Regan, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, Michael Richardson.

Tracy Village Cricket Club: Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Jackson Edmonstone, Coby Edmondstone (C), Darren Treumer (WK), Lachlan Dumigan, Nitesh Panchal, Sam Bammant, Hayden Scrimegour, Matteo Charlton, Jaxon Treumer.

