PCC vs UCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague CC vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s PCC vs UCC Match 10 at Scott Page Field: The penultimate day of the league has arrived folks. And Vinohrady continue to lead the table with six points after winning three of their four matches. Prague Barbarians are second with same number of points but lag behind because of an inferior net run-rate. Also Read - LAG vs PT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Football Match at Dignity Health Sports Park 8 AM IST October 8, Thursday

Prague CC are third while United CC and Prague Spartans are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively. Also Read - POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Tips, International Friendly 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Portugal vs Spain at Estádio José Alvalade October 8 Thursday

Before the knockouts start, in the final round fixture, Prague CC will take the field against United CC. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints, Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams are taking part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

Three matches have been scheduled for Thursday.

October 8 Schedule

#Match 10, Prague CC vs United CC, 12:30 PM IST

#Qualifier 1, TBA vs TBA, 3:30 PM IST

#Eliminator, TBA vs TBA, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between Prague CC and United CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – October 8.

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

PCC vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Sudesh Wickramasekara (captain), Sharan Ramakrishnan (vice-captain), Keyur Mehta, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Ali Hassan Sittar, Abhimanyu Singh, Pramod Bagauly, Kushal Mendon, Aakash Parmar, Smit Patel

PCC vs UCC Squads

Prague CC: Jinnu Panilet, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel

United CC: Ashok Kumar Reddy, Arpan Shukla, Gokul Namburi, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Shyamal Joshi, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Keyur Patel, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh, Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Amit Pangarkar, Naveen Purandhar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PCC Dream11 Team/ UCC Dream11 Team/ Prague CC Dream11 Team/ United CC Dream11 / Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.