PCC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's PCC vs VCC Match 9 at Scott Page Field: For the second time today, Vinohrady CC will be in action when they lock horns with Prague CC in what will be the third and final match of Wednesday.

Prague CC had a mixed start to their campaign. They started with a win against Prague Spartans but then lost to Prague Barbarians.

After the second day's play, Vinohrady were at the top of the standings having won both their matches while Prague Spartans were languishing at the bottom after losing all four of their matches. At the second spot were Prague Barbarians who also won both their matches but are a rung below Vinohrady on net run-rate basis. Prague CC and United CC were at the third and fourth spot respectively.

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

Three matches have been scheduled for the third day as well.

October 7 Schedule

#Match 7, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Prague Barbarians vs United CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 9, Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between Prague CC and Vinohrady CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – October 7.

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

PCC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Ritik Tomar (captain), Kushal Mendon (vice-captain), Sameera Maduranga, Chris Pearce, Rohit Deshmoyni, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Goud, Aakash Parmar, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Haaris Hassan

PCC vs VCC Squads

Prague CC: Jinnu Panilet, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel

Vinohrady CC: Haris Hassan, Siddharth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Trinity Moyo, V Margasahayam, Lakshay Sharma, Arshad Yousafzai, S Rakshit, Chris Pearce, F Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, S Chaudhary, Benjamin Boulton Smith, Vojta Hasa, B Soucek, Kamal Bhinder, Alex Sirisena

