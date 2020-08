Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Palmerston CC vs Waratah CC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PCC vs WCC at Cazalys Oval, Darwin: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Darwin and District ODD tournament, Palmerston Cricket Club is all set to take on Waratah Cricket Club on super Sunday at the Cazalys Oval, Darwin. The Darwin and District ODD tournament PCC vs WCC match will start at 7 AM IST. Palmerston Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club, both the teams are are on the top of the points table. Palmerston Cricket Club has lost their last match but Waratah Cricket Club has won their last match. In their last meeting together, Palmerston Cricket Club lost a nail-biting encounter against Waratah Cricket Club.

Venue: Cazalys Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: I Conway.

Batsmen: J Seymour (C), J Baker, T Glover.

All-Rounders: U Weerasinghe (vc), A Bleakley, H Martin.

Bowlers: M Weerasinghe, S Madushan, H Sandaradura, L Nitschke.

PCC vs WCC Probable Playing XIs

Palmerston CC– ST Buttfield, HA Martin, RJ Vandermeulen, CL Hyde, AJ Bleakley, KP Toner, H Bimbral, JR Baker, M McDonald, L Nitschke, DM Lowe.

Waratah CC– J Seymour, IW Conway, A Chandrasinghe, MP Weerasinghe, S Madhushan, R Vernon, U Weerasinghe, S Wijegunarathne, C Zobel, TS Glover, HM Sandaradura.

PCC vs WCC Squads

Palmerston CC (PCC): Robert Vandermeulen (wk), Harshtik Bimbral, Shane Buttfield, Jake Baker, Stephen Regan, Alex Bleakley, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Darryl Lowe, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke.

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC): Isaac Conway (wk), James Seymour, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunaratne, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan, Chris Campbell, Pasindu Sandanayake

