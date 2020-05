Dream11 Team Prediction

PCCT United vs ICCT Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020, Qualifier: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PCU vs ISM at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan 11 AM IST:

The PCCT United will start favourites in Qualifier 3 of the ongoing Taipei T10 League when they lock horns with ICCT Smashers, a side they got the better off in the group stage.

United will hope Usman Javed and Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai continue their good form and come good in the knockout game.

TOSS – The toss between PCCT United and ICCT Smashers will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vinit Chattrani

All-rounders – Devang Shah, Ninad Malwade, Sonik Shah, Muhammad Amjad Zafar

Batsmen – Amin Uddin (c), Muhammad Mujahid (vc), Sanjay Zaveri, Rajesh Mehta

Bowlers – Dev Shah, Danish Mehmood, Mohsin Khan

Probable Playing XIs:

PCCT United:

Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shiv Rawat, Muhammed Mushtaq, Muhammad-Amjad Zafar, Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai, Muhammad Mujahid, Usman Javed, Asif Tanoli (WK), Meer Shuib Farooque, Ninad Malwade.

Chiayi Swingers:

Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Devesh Barshilia (WK), Vishwajit S Tawar, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevagan, Yogesh Rajput, Nitish Nair.

SQUADS

PCCT United:

Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shiv Rawat, Muhammed Mushtaq, Muhammad-Amjad Zafar, Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai, Muhammad Mujahid, Usman Javed, Asif Tanoli (WK), Meer Shuib Farooque, Ninad Malwade, Ansar Ali, Joseph Praveen, Mohsin Khan, Khalid Siddiqui, Mr. Saif Sindhu, Amin Uddin, Prakash Malliah, Khurame.

Chiayi Swingers:

Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Devesh Barshilia (WK), Vishwajit S Tawar, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevagan, Yogesh Rajput, Nitish Nair, Shubham Pawar, Shriyansh Shankar, Manoj Thorat, Abhijeet Utekar, Jeevan Galdar, Sourabh Patil.

