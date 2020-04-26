PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Also Read - Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 9:00 AM IST

Check MyTeam11 Team Taipei T10 League, 26 April, 2020 – Taiwan with Taipei T-10 league has shown a rise in cricket and raised a hope in cricket fans to be entertained with more action, Second day of Taipie T-10 legaue will have it’s 5th match where PCCT united will face ICCT Smashers. Being the first game of the inaugural season both teams will look forward to take lead over each other and mark their presence in the league. Muhammad Mujahid will be leading PCCT United whereas ICCT Smashers skipper will be Nirav Shah. Both the captains will look to secure the win to kick start the tournament. It will be an interesting battle to see after a long time Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs Costa Caribe Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs CC Match at Alexis Arguello 6AM IST

Here is today’s PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 pick for Cricket Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Tipitapa vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's TP vs SI Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Team

Wicket-keeper– Priyesh Shah

Batsmen– Muhammad Mujahid (VICE CAPTAIN), Amin Uddin

All-Rounders– Devang Shah (CAPTAIN), Nirav Shah, Sandeep Patel, Muhammad Amjad Zafar

Bowlers– Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Danish Mehmood, Muhammad Mushtaq

PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 match schedule

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST

At Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Playing 11

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli(WK), Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Mujahid, Amin Uddin, Shaban Mujahid, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Ninad Malwade, Usman

ICCT Smashers: Priyesh Shah(WK), Dev Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Devang Shah, Sandeep Patel, Rajesh Mehta, Nirav Shah, Manoj Ladha, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya

Check MyTeam11 Prediction Cricket / Cricket PCCT vs ICCT Dream 11 Team / MyTeam11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.