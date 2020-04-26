PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Also Read - Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 9:00 AM IST
Check MyTeam11 Team Taipei T10 League, 26 April, 2020 – Taiwan with Taipei T-10 league has shown a rise in cricket and raised a hope in cricket fans to be entertained with more action, Second day of Taipie T-10 legaue will have it’s 5th match where PCCT united will face ICCT Smashers. Being the first game of the inaugural season both teams will look forward to take lead over each other and mark their presence in the league. Muhammad Mujahid will be leading PCCT United whereas ICCT Smashers skipper will be Nirav Shah. Both the captains will look to secure the win to kick start the tournament. It will be an interesting battle to see after a long time Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs Costa Caribe Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs CC Match at Alexis Arguello 6AM IST
Here is today’s PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 pick for Cricket Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Tipitapa vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's TP vs SI Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST
PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Team
Wicket-keeper– Priyesh Shah
Batsmen– Muhammad Mujahid (VICE CAPTAIN), Amin Uddin
All-Rounders– Devang Shah (CAPTAIN), Nirav Shah, Sandeep Patel, Muhammad Amjad Zafar
Bowlers– Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Danish Mehmood, Muhammad Mushtaq
PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 match schedule
The match starts at 11:00 AM IST
At Yingfeng Ground, TPE
Live Streaming: SportsTiger App
PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Playing 11
PCCT United: Asif Tanoli(WK), Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Mujahid, Amin Uddin, Shaban Mujahid, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Ninad Malwade, Usman
ICCT Smashers: Priyesh Shah(WK), Dev Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Devang Shah, Sandeep Patel, Rajesh Mehta, Nirav Shah, Manoj Ladha, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya
Check MyTeam11 Prediction Cricket / Cricket PCCT vs ICCT Dream 11 Team / MyTeam11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.