PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's PCK vs BCC at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 25 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Prague CC Kings will take on Bohemian CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Prague PCK vs BCC match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 10. The defending champions – Prague CC Kings have won all four matches they have played in the ECS T10 Prague so far and are comfortably perched atop the Group A points table. They won their previous game against the Brno Raiders by seven wickets. Bohemian CC, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are currently third in the Group A points table. They registered a massive 41-run victory over the Brno Raiders in their previous match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague CC Kings and Bohemian CC will take place at 12 PM IST – May 10.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PCK vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Hilal Ahmad, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Arun Ashokan (VC), Sudesh Wickramasekara (C), Javed Iqbal, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Saurabh Kakaria, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Waqar.

PCK vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad (wk), Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon, Charles Croucher.

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (C), Ravindra Singh Bisht, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap (wk), Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Amin Hossain.

PCK vs BCC Squads

Prague CC Kings: Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripyrari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi.

Bohemian CC: Abhiskeh Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar.

