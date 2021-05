Dream11 Team Prediction

PCK vs PSV, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain – Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Today's Probable Playing 11s at 12:30 PM IST May 15 Saturday:

Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PCK vs PSV, ECS T10 Prague, Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Online Cricket Tips Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague CC Kings vs Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 12 PM IST – May 15.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PCK vs PSV My Dream11 Team

S Bhatia, H Ahmad, A Ashokan, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, S Wickramasekera, S Sengupta, S Patel, A H Sittar, S Maduranga, S K Valliveti

Captain: S Wickramasekera. Vice-Captain: S Sengupta

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya

Squads

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

