PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Prague CC Kings vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PCK vs UCC at Vinor Cricket Ground: In the first quarterfinal of ECS T10 Prague tournament, United CC will take on Prague CC Kings at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Prague PCK vs UCC match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 14. Prague CC Kings have been in splendid form in the ECS T10 Prague, winning six out of their eight group stage games. While their only loss came against Vinohrady CC, the other fixture was washed out due to rain. On the other hand, United CC haven't been in the best of forms. They have won just two games while losing six in the group stages. United CC will be underdogs in the first ECS T10 Prague quarterfinal.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between United CC and Prague CC Kings will take place at 12 PM IST – May 14.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PCK vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan, Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma (VC), Sudesh Wickramasekara (C), Smit Patel, Mustafa Nawab, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar.

PCK vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugala, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Aakash Parmar, Laxminarayanan Selvan.

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (C), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Kunal Deshmukh.

PCK vs UCC Squads

Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (C), Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad, Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon, Keyur Mehta, Ali Sittar, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Prakash Sadasivan, Aakash Parmar, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran.

United CC: Abhiskeh Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar.

