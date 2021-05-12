Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PCK vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Chris Pearce, Arun Ashokan, Frederick Heydenrych (vc), Sudesh Wickramasekara (c), Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Mikulas Stary, Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara.

Prague CC Kings

Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Kushal Mendon, Surya Rengarajan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sudhir Gladson, Smit Patel, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar.

Squads

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce (WK), Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojtech Hasa, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Arshad Ali and Ashley McGlynn.

Prague CC Kings

Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Ali Sittar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan and Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran.

