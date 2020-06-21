Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Biancos Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week2 – T10- Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PCK vs VIB at Velvary Cricket Ground: As the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 moves forward on the super Sunday – the rivalry is going to get more intense with Prague CC Knights taking on the Vinohrady Blancos in the second game of the day at the Velvary Cricket Ground (June 21). The ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 match will kic-start at 6.30 PM IST. Both teams are relatively inexperienced in this format although the Prague CC Kings have the better record in domestic competitions in the Czech Republic cricket circuit. They will head into this game as the favorites with the Gopalakrishnan brothers being ones to watch out. However, it shouldn't be plain sailing for the Knights with the Blancos having a lot of firepower at the top of the order.

TOSS – The toss between Prague CC Knights and Vinohrady Biancos will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sujith Gopalakrishnan

Batsmen – Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena (VC), Vatsal Kansara, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan (C)

All-Rounders – Lukas Fencl, Karthick Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers – Pavan Sunkara, Benjamin Soucek, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan

PCK vs VIB Probable XIs

PCK: K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju.

VIB: V Hasa, A Sirisena, J Corness, L Fencl, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, T Moyo, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma.

PCK vs VIB SQUADS

Prague CC Knights: Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan.

Vinohrady Biancos: Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle.

