Dream11 Team Hints

Toss: The toss between Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Biancos will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground



My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sujith Gopalakrishnan

Batsmen – Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena (VC), Vatsal Kansara, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan (C)

All-Rounders – Lukas Fencl, Karthick Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers – Pavan Sunkara, Benjamin Soucek, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan

Squads

Prague CC Knights:

Sujith Gopalakrishnan (C), Vijay Karthikeyan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Kasi Vishwanathan Puthucode Balakrishnan, Pavan Sunkara, Naveen Padmaraju, Joseph Johnson, Mohamed Umar Kather Basha, Dijo Vincent, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, innu Panipichai, Mohammed Salih Menothil pooparambil, Sone Neerolipadan, Charles Croucher, Kather Amanullah.

Vinohrady Biancos:

Vojtech Hasa, John Corness (C), Karel Ziegler, Vatsal Kansara, Nirmal Kumar, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Edward Entwistle, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Benjamin Soucek, Toby Haslam, Lakshay Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Ashish Matta, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Kapil Kumar, Trinity Moyo.

