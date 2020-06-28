PCR vs BBCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Prague CC Rooks vs Budejovice Barracudas CC, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PCR vs BBCC in Prague: The ECN Czech Super Series enters its third week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the next week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. The four participating teams include Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Budejovice Barracudas CC. They will compete across six matches to determine the top-three. An Eliminator will be held between the 2nd and the third-placed team and the winner of it will square off against the top-placed team in the final.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Prague CC Rooks and Budejovice Barracudas CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field



PCR vs BBCC My Dream11 Team

Rohit Deshmoyni (captain), Ali Hassan Sittar (vice-captain), Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Sazzad Mahmood, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Anbu Poosakkannu, Joseph Foster, Praveen Kumar Muthusamy, Legi Sam

PCR vs BBCC Squads

Prague CC Rooks: Piyushsingh Baghel, Kushal Mendon, Mohammed Salih Menothil Pooparambil, Vinod Suthar, Aakash Parmar, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan Sittar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Surya Rengarajan, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Kishan Panchal, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran, Keyur Mehta, Shripal Gajjar, Jeet Shah,

Budejovice Barracudas CC: Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Ritesh Khanna, Sazzad Mahmood, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Uday Kumar, Joseph Foster, Anbu Poosakkannu, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh- Kumar, Praveen-Kumar Muthusamy, Legi Sam, Nagarajan Murugan, Arun Natarajan, Daniel Parrot, Milan Varsadiya, Philip Butterill

