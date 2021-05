Dream11 Team Prediction

PCR vs BRG, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 21: Captain – Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 8 Friday:

Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers will take place at 12 PM IST – May 8.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PCR vs BRD My Dream11 Team

J Hoffmann, K Vishwanathan, D Steyn (c) A Kashif, N Padmaraju, N Gunasekaran, R Ali, Z Tariq, S Basu, C Tebb (v/c), T Kanhya Lal

PCR vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks: Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

PCR vs BRD Squads

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey

Brno Rangers

Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kania Lal, Dylan Steyn (C), Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Sony Mitra (WK), Vishnu Revi and Saeed Rasul.

