PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PCR vs PBVA in Prague: The ECN Czech Super Series enters its third week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the next week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. The four participating teams include Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Budejovice Barracudas CC. They will compete across six matches to determine the top-three. An Eliminator will be held between the 2nd and the third-placed team and the winner of it will square off against the top-placed team in the final.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field



PCR vs PBVA My Dream11 Team

Honey Gori (captain), Rohit Deshmoyni (vice-captain), Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davlzi, Jahanur Hoque, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Avinash Kumar, Kishan Panchal, Sagar Madhireddy

PCR vs PBVA Squads

Prague CC Rooks: Kishan Panchal, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Jeet Shah, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Birendra Kumar, Jafar Stooman, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Pankaj Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shantanu Kulkarni, Sabawoon Davlzi, Honey Gori, Sagar Madhireddy, Uday Gali, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Jahanur Hoque

